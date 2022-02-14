Bison Claim Big 12 Win over Northern Colorado to Close Out Home Schedule

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State wrestling overcame an early deficit on Sunday to take down Northern Colorado 22-13 in the final home dual of the season at the Scheels Center.

No. 22 Kellyn March picked up the only win for the Bison in the first four matches with a 10-4 decision over Dyson Kunz in the 133-pound match. March recorded four takedowns and only allowed escapes from Kunz for his 14th win of the season.

After Northern Colorado opened up a 10-3 lead through the first four matches, No. 6 Jared Franek started a run of five-straight victories for the Bison that ultimately secured the victory. Franek picked up an 11-2 major decision win at 157 pounds over Nathan Moore on the back of four takedowns.

No. 13 Luke Weber then followed it up with the first tech fall victory of his Bison career on his senior day. Weber recorded four takedowns and a pair of 4-point near falls to defeat Nick Knutson 17-2 in the 165-poud match and give the Bison a 12-10 lead.

In the 174-pound match, No. 27 Austin Brenner secured an early takedown and ultimately rode out a 4-2 victory over Damen Pape to extend the Bison lead to 15-10.

DJ Parker continued a dominant run of late with a major decision win at 184 pounds over Xavier Vasquez. Parker recorded three takedowns and a four-point near fall to run out a 13-2 victory.

With the dual in clinching position for the Bison, No. 23 Owen Pentz didn’t disappoint as he nearly secured a pin in the final seconds of a 10-3 decision over No. 25 Alan Clothier. The match put the Bison up 22-10 to secure the win with one match remaining.

The Bison will close out the regular season next Sunday, as NDSU travels to South Dakota State for another Big 12 matchup. The dual is slated for a 2 p.m. start in Brookings, S.D.

North Dakota State 22, Northern Colorado 13Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022Scheels Center | Fargo, N.D. | Att: 403

125 - Jace Koelzer (UNCO) over Ryan Henningson (NDSU) (MD 12-4); UNCO 4-0

133 - #22 Kellyn March (NDSU) over Dyson Kunz (UNCO) (Dec 10-4); UNCO 4-3

141 - #6 Andrew Alirez (UNCO) over #29 Dylan Droegemueller (NDSU) (Dec 4-0); UNCO 7-3

149 - Christopher Sandoval (UNCO) over Gaven Sax (NDSU) (Dec 3-2); UNCO 10-3

157 - #6 Jared Franek (NDSU) over Nathan Moore (UNCO) (MD 11-2); UNCO 10-7

165 - #13 Luke Weber (NDSU) over Nick Knutson (UNCO) (TF 17-2 6:29); NDSU 12-10

174 - #27 Austin Brenner (NDSU) over Damen Pape (UNCO) (Dec 4-2); NDSU 15-10

184 - DJ Parker (NDSU) over Xavier Vasquez (UNCO) (MD 13-2); NDSU 19-10

197 - #23 Owen Pentz (NDSU) over #25 Alan Clothier (UNCO) (Dec 10-3); NDSU 22-10

285 - Jacob Seely (UNCO) over Michael Nelson (NDSU) (Dec 4-2); NDSU 22-13

Extra Match:

149 - Christopher Sandoval (UNCO) over Austin Braun (NDSU) (TF 16-1 5:18)

