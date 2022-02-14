Bats Come Alive as Bison Win Finale in Santa Barbara

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State hit three home runs, including a grand slam from Cameryn Maykut, to power past Utah State 15-9 in the finale of the Santa Barbara Campus Diamond Kickoff.

With the game tied 2-2 and the bases loaded in the bottom of the second, Maykut hit the first home run of the season for the Bison (3-2) with a shot over the left field fence. It is the 13th grand slam for the Bison in the D1 era and the first since Avery Wysong’s slam last season at Kansas City on April 3.

The Bison extended the lead in the third inning with RBI singles from Molly Gates and Maykut, as well as a sacrifice fly from Dez Cardenas to put NDSU up 10-2.

Utah State (2-3) would rally to score six runs to cut the deficit to 10-8 in the sixth inning, but the Bison responded with two more home runs in the bottom of the sixth. Reanna Rudd hit the first home run of her career with a two-run shot over the left field fence to extend NDSU’s lead to 12-8.

A few batters later, Emilee Buringa would add her first career home run, as she hit a three-run homer to right field, as the Bison went up 15-8.

Utah State would add one run in the seventh before the game was called early due to a prearranged time limit.

The Bison took a 2-0 lead in the first with back-to-back RBI doubles from Maykut and Chloe Woldruff. Utah State would answer with two runs in the top of the second.

Savy Williams picked up her first collegiate win, coming in to the game in relief to go four innings.

The Bison were led offensively by Maykut, who finished 3-for-4 at the plate, falling just a triple shy of the cycle with six RBIs and two runs scored. Maykut’s three hits matched a career high, which was also set earlier this weekend. Her six RBIs is also a career high.

Gates and Skylar Padgett also went 3-for-4 at the plate. Gates had three singles, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Padgett had a double, two singles and three runs scored. Both Gates and Padgett set career highs with three hits.

NDSU will head east to southern Georgia next week to play in the GATA Challenge in Statesboro, Ga. on February 18-20. The Bison are slated to play Maine, Tennessee-Martin and host Georgia Southern.

