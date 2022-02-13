‘It’s been a huge boost’: The Concordia Band finishes first tour since Feb. 2020

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Concordia Band returned home to finish their first tour since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They closed out their trip by playing at the Memorial Auditorium in Moorhead, MN.

“It’s going to be really meaningful to be able to share music with them and I’m sure it will be an emotional time for everyone there, especially for the seniors.” said Mickaele Pasch before their concert on Feb. 13.

Pasch, who is a senior at Concordia College, finished her last show with a solo performance on the oboe. The domestic tour was limited to stops in South Dakota and Minnesota, but Peter Haberman, the director of bands at the college, said that these experiences are invaluable to students. With opportunities to build connections and travel together as a group. Those chances didn’t exist last year due to the pandemic.

“It’s been a huge boost that we’re able to come back and share music and for my students, what an amazing opportunity to share their craft with these students and these audiences as we went around Minnesota and South Dakota.” said Haberman.

For seniors like Pasch, their college experience was upended by the coronavirus. There was no travels for tours and there were no more concerts in other towns. Which is why this recent tour was very special to the band.

“It was such a fantastic feeling to be able to just share it and it’s the type of thing that I’ll remember for a long time.” said Pasch.

