Advertisement

‘It’s been a huge boost’: The Concordia Band finishes first tour since Feb. 2020

Mickaela Pasch received praise and applause after her final solo for Concordia College.
Mickaela Pasch received praise and applause after her final solo for Concordia College.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Concordia Band returned home to finish their first tour since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They closed out their trip by playing at the Memorial Auditorium in Moorhead, MN.

“It’s going to be really meaningful to be able to share music with them and I’m sure it will be an emotional time for everyone there, especially for the seniors.” said Mickaele Pasch before their concert on Feb. 13.

Pasch, who is a senior at Concordia College, finished her last show with a solo performance on the oboe. The domestic tour was limited to stops in South Dakota and Minnesota, but Peter Haberman, the director of bands at the college, said that these experiences are invaluable to students. With opportunities to build connections and travel together as a group. Those chances didn’t exist last year due to the pandemic.

“It’s been a huge boost that we’re able to come back and share music and for my students, what an amazing opportunity to share their craft with these students and these audiences as we went around Minnesota and South Dakota.” said Haberman.

For seniors like Pasch, their college experience was upended by the coronavirus. There was no travels for tours and there were no more concerts in other towns. Which is why this recent tour was very special to the band.

“It was such a fantastic feeling to be able to just share it and it’s the type of thing that I’ll remember for a long time.” said Pasch.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people seriously injured after crashing on icy roads
Drivers brave the roadways in the Red River Valley.
Red River Valley emergency services struggled after terrible road conditions
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
No one injured after fire starts in bathroom at a Grand Forks hotel
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
FYHA SQUIRT INTERNATIONAL
FYHA’s Squirt International brings dozens of hockey teams from across the country to Fargo

Latest News

Fargo Police investigates possible Saturday night stabbing; Suspect identified
Zephyr
A Fargo family remembers their late son by giving back to those who helped them in their time of need
10:00PM Sports Part 2 - February 12
10:00PM Sports Part 2 - February 12
10:00PM Sports Part 1 - February 12
10:00PM Sports Part 1 - February 12