Fargo Police investigates possible Saturday night stabbing; Suspect identified

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say they are investigating an incident that took place Saturday night near 42nd Street and 47th Avenue S.

According to dispatch audio, emergency crews were called after a woman jumped out of a vehicle appearing to have been stabbed.

The dispatch log also shows law enforcement was on scene for more than three hours.

FPD says a suspect has been identified, but it’s unclear if the individual is in their custody.

Authorities also say there is no threat to the public.

The victim’s condition is also unknown at this time.

