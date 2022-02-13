A Fargo family remembers their late son by giving back to those who helped them in their time of need

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family celebrated their late son’s birthday by paying it forward to those who helped them in their time of need

”He would’ve been 3 this year on the 20th,” says his mother Christine Atchison.

Zephyr Atchison was only with his family for a short time, but he left a lasting impact.

“Lots of emotions. Up and down up and down. Hopeful and prayerful,” says his grandma Delilah Yellow Bird.

“I don’t know how he did it but he healed us when we felt the most broken,” says aunt to Zephyr Sianna Conko.

Zephyr spent his time in a NICU in Minneapolis while his family stayed at the Ronald McDonald house.

“From our understanding he was healthy until he was born then we found out he had LOTS.. He’s a CHD baby. He’s a heart warrior. He was diagnosed with 13 diagnoses. He was considered very rare,” says his mother.

In honor of their son, every year, his family collects donations to give back to the places that helped them in their time of need.

These donations help those whose babies are in the NICU.

“When we’re in those shoes we sometimes forget to take care of ourselves,” says Christine.

The family takes up hundreds of items from toiletries to toys to gas cards.

“It feels good to help them. Right now, with the pandemic, resources are limited. Some of the things that we are bringing they won’t have to leave the hospital,” says Christine.

“I think it’s very, very important. I like that she reaches out to the families in there and that she’s going to continue to do it,” says family friend Chery Garcia.

The NICU is for short-term care, but they’re hoping to make it just a little easier for the families there.

“Just knowing that people care is the big thing and that we can be part of it for others who have been there for us,” says Yellow Bird.

“Make it easier for them to get those snacks and drinks. For the kids at the Ronald McDonald house the toys will make it easier for them to not have to leave,” says Christine

The family will take these donations to Minneapolis next week and will be accepting them until then.

“We’ll keep remembering him. We’ll always have his birthdays. He’ll still be with us every year,” says Garcia.

Here’s the link to make a donation.

