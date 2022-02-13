Brainerd man identified in officer-involved shooting in Eden Valley

EDEN VALLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Brainerd man, who died during an encounter with law enforcement in Eden Valley, has been identified.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Eden Valley police were attempting to stop a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Stephen Christ Poissant for speeding and a headlight violation.

Authorities say Poissant fled from police in his vehicle.

A short distance later, Poissant got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says, at some point, Poissant was shot and the officer immediately attempted life-saving measures, but he died on the scene

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says Poissant died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

A gun was later recovered on the scene.

The officer involved in the encounter is identified as Evan Borscheid, a five-year veteran of the Eden Valley Police.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says during the encounter Borscheid fired his gun, grazing Poissant’s knee.

Eden Valley officers do not wear body cameras, but the incident was captured on the officer’s squad car camera.

Borscheid was not injured during the incident and has since been placed on administrative leave.

