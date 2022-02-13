Advertisement

Brainerd man identified in officer-involved shooting in Eden Valley

(MGN)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN VALLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Brainerd man, who died during an encounter with law enforcement in Eden Valley, has been identified.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Eden Valley police were attempting to stop a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Stephen Christ Poissant for speeding and a headlight violation.

Authorities say Poissant fled from police in his vehicle.

A short distance later, Poissant got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says, at some point, Poissant was shot and the officer immediately attempted life-saving measures, but he died on the scene

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says Poissant died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

A gun was later recovered on the scene.

The officer involved in the encounter is identified as Evan Borscheid, a five-year veteran of the Eden Valley Police.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says during the encounter Borscheid fired his gun, grazing Poissant’s knee.

Eden Valley officers do not wear body cameras, but the incident was captured on the officer’s squad car camera.

Borscheid was not injured during the incident and has since been placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people seriously injured after crashing on icy roads
Drivers brave the roadways in the Red River Valley.
Red River Valley emergency services struggled after terrible road conditions
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
No one injured after fire starts in bathroom at a Grand Forks hotel
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
FYHA SQUIRT INTERNATIONAL
FYHA’s Squirt International brings dozens of hockey teams from across the country to Fargo

Latest News

Mickaela Pasch received praise and applause after her final solo for Concordia College.
‘It’s been a huge boost’: The Concordia Band finishes first tour since Feb. 2020
Fargo Police investigates possible Saturday night stabbing; Suspect identified
Zephyr
A Fargo family remembers their late son by giving back to those who helped them in their time of need
10:00PM Sports Part 2 - February 12
10:00PM Sports Part 2 - February 12