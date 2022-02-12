Advertisement

Red River Valley emergency services struggled after terrible road conditions

By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The road system in the Red River Valley was inundated with accidents and emergencies on Feb. 11 after blizzard-like conditions shut down many roads. Emergency services were impacted heavily as they struggled to get to those in need.

“Long lines of cars traveling down the road way and whether it was a fire department, an ambulance or law enforcement officer trying to get to these scenes, it became very difficult.” said Capt. Bryan Niewind of the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office was one of the many agencies that battle the elements while serving the public. According to Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl, there was 177 calls by dispatch, 22 9-1-1 calls and multiple injuries from the morning to the early afternoon in Richland County. On the dispatch audio, there was a call about a driver who was nearly hit by an oncoming vehicle on Highway 13 outside Wahpeton, ND. Ruhl attests to that, as they experienced that as well while attending to crashes on the highway.

“They were just disorientated because of the ground blizzard so yes it was challenging and intense at times.” said Ruhl.

Ambulances had a tough time reaching accidents. In the area of Hwy 13 and I-29, multiple times across the dispatch audio, crews called in stating that they could not see well and that this was the definition of a whiteout.

“That is one of the only few times that I’ve seen where the ambulances could now could not get somebody.” said Ruhl.

Minnesota was also impacted by these conditions. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that between the hours of 5-11:30 a.m., there was 90 crashes, 112 spin-offs and nine jackknifed semi-trucks.

