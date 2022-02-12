No one injured after fire starts in bathroom at a Grand Forks hotel

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire department responded to a fire at the Quality Inn on 30th Avenue Saturday morning.

Authorities say they were called around 7:45 a.m. for a general fire alarm activation.

When firefighters arrived they found a fire in the bathroom of one of the first-floor hotel rooms.

GFFD extinguished the fire and cleared the smoke from the building.

Everyone inside was safely evacuated.

No one was injured.

The hotel was able to resume operations around 10 a.m.

