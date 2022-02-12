NDSU Wrestling Rolls Little Rock For Third Straight Win

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State wrestling team picked up its third consecutive dual victory Friday night by defeating Little Rock 30-9 at the Scheels Center.

No. 6 Jared Franek started off the evening with a tech fall victory over Austin Keal and the Bison (9-3) never looked back, as they won the first five matches and seven overall to defeat Little Rock (1-12). Franek improved to 19-2 on the season with his 1oth career tech fall victory.

No. 13 Luke Weber followed Franek with a 6-1 win over Tyler Brennan to give the Bison an 8-0 lead. The senior picked up his 80th career win and improved to 17-4 this season.

No. 27 Austin Brenner made his return to the lineup and pulled off an exhilarating takedown with one second remaining to secure a 9-8 victory over Triston Wills. Brenner improved to 17-9 on the season and snapped a three-match skid.

DJ Parker kept the match rolling as he picked up the first of two victories on the night to improve to 19-10 on the season. Parker picked up his third major decision win of the year with a 10-0 win over Tanner Mendoza in dual competition. Parker then wrestled Brayden Dillow in an extra match, securing an 18-3 tech fall win for his fifth tech fall victory of his freshman campaign.

No. 23 Owen Pentz continued his domination on the mat this season to close out the first half. Pentz pinned Brooks Sacharczyk at 1:19 to move into a tie with Maryland’s King Sandoval for the NCAA lead in D1 pins with 11. Pentz recorded the 16th pin of his career and improved to 15-5 this season.

No. 22 Kellyn March would also secure a pin victory for the Bison, as he recorded a fall at 1:46 against Jaylen Carson. March improved to 13-6 this season with his fifth pin of the year and sixth overall.

No. 29 Dylan Droegemueller scored the final points of the night for the Bison with an early takedown that led to a 4-1 win over Conner Ward. Droegemueller improved to 12-4, including an 11-0 record against unranked competition.

In the other extra match on the night, Michael Weber improved to 8-6 on the year as he defeated Chase Tebbets at 157 pounds with a 9-4 decision.

The Bison will be back in action on Sunday, as they close out the home dual schedule with a Big 12 match up against Northern Colorado. The dual is slated for a 2 p.m. start.

North Dakota State 30, Little Rock 9Friday, Feb. 11, 2022Scheels Center | Fargo, N.D. | Att: 307157 - #6 Jared Franek (NDSU) over Austin Keal (LR) (TF 16-1 5:18); NDSU 5-0

165 - #13 Luke Weber (NDSU) over Tyler Brennan (LR) (Dec 6-1); NDSU 8-0

174 - #27 Austin Brenner (NDSU) over Triston Wills (LR) (Dec 9-8); NDSU 11-0

184 - DJ Parker (NDSU) over Tanner Mendoza (LR) (MD 10-0); NDSU 15-0

197 - #23 Owen Pentz (NDSU) over Brooks Sacharczyk (LR) (Fall 1:19); NDSU 21-0

285 - Josiah Hill (LR) over Michael Nelson (NDSU) (Dec 9-5); NDSU 21-3

125 - Jayden Carson (LR) over Lucas Rodriguez (NDSU) (Dec 7-1); NDSU 21-6

133 - #22 Kellyn March (NDSU) over Jaylen Carson (LR) (Fall 1:46); NDSU 27-6

141 - #29 Dylan Droegemueller (NDSU) over Conner Ward (LR) (Dec 4-1); NDSU 30-6

149 - Joseph Bianchi (LR) over Gaven Sax (NDSU) (Dec 4-3); NDSU 30-9

Extra Matches

157 - Michael Weber (NDSU) over Chase Tebbets (LR) (Dec 9-4)

184 – DJ Parker (NDSU) over Brayden Dillow (LR) (TF 18-3 7:00)

Dual started at 157 pounds# InterMat Rankings

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.