Advertisement

Kletsch Fest returns in honor of founding member that passed away

Kletsch Fest returned for the first time since 2020. This year's edition was held in memory of...
Kletsch Fest returned for the first time since 2020. This year's edition was held in memory of the late Jonah Kletsch, one of the founding members.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The sound of snowmobiles could be heard throughout the Clay County Fairgrounds as drivers kickstarted Kletsch Fest 2022. This year’s edition was in memory of the late Jonah Kletsch, who tragically died at the age of 24 during a snowmobile accident in Jackson, WY on Jan. 27, 2021.

The races returned for the first time since 2020.

“He was the creator of this, he’s the one that started the whole thing.” said Jacob Kletsch, Jonah’s brother.

Before the snowmobile races started, Jacob was joined by his other brothers for a moment of silence that was held for Jonah. A year after his death, this year’s Kletsch Fest is even more special to the family.

“He probably gives us a pat on the back and say, ‘You did it’,” said Jacob Kletsch. “He then probably kick us and say get back to work is what he would say. And then he would look around and say, ‘Look at all the great people you’re bringing together’.”

For Jacob and his brothers, they started this project seven years ago in a backyard. Back then, 12 drivers showed up and maybe 20 spectators. Jump forward, and dozens of people show up at the fairgrounds to race on the short track. According to Jacob, it was difficult putting together this year’s event after the passing of Jonah, but then the support started rolling in.

“We weren’t really sure what was going on. Three years later we started a business out of it, it’s not our full-time business but we made it a business and now this being our seventh year, it’s unbelievable.” said Jacob Kletsch.

Some of the proceeds of the event will go to the Barnesville High School Kletsch Fest Trade School Scholarship.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Travel Alerts, No Travel Advised, roads closed
Anthony Valdez, 26
Body found during search in Grand Forks identified as missing 26-year-old
Multiple people seriously injured after crashing on icy roads
Still photos from a video shared with Valley News Live of a fight at Fargo North High School on...
Multiple students involved in fight at Fargo North High School
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Semi crash spills lumber onto the highway, sends passengers to hospital

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
No one injured after fire starts in bathroom at a Grand Forks hotel
Drivers brave the roadways in the Red River Valley.
Red River Valley emergency services struggled after terrible road conditions
FYHA SQUIRT INTERNATIONAL
FYHA’s Squirt International brings dozens of hockey teams from across the country to Fargo
10:00PM News February 11 - Part 2
10:00PM News February 11 - Part 2