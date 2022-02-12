Kletsch Fest returns in honor of founding member that passed away

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The sound of snowmobiles could be heard throughout the Clay County Fairgrounds as drivers kickstarted Kletsch Fest 2022. This year’s edition was in memory of the late Jonah Kletsch, who tragically died at the age of 24 during a snowmobile accident in Jackson, WY on Jan. 27, 2021.

The races returned for the first time since 2020.

“He was the creator of this, he’s the one that started the whole thing.” said Jacob Kletsch, Jonah’s brother.

Before the snowmobile races started, Jacob was joined by his other brothers for a moment of silence that was held for Jonah. A year after his death, this year’s Kletsch Fest is even more special to the family.

“He probably gives us a pat on the back and say, ‘You did it’,” said Jacob Kletsch. “He then probably kick us and say get back to work is what he would say. And then he would look around and say, ‘Look at all the great people you’re bringing together’.”

For Jacob and his brothers, they started this project seven years ago in a backyard. Back then, 12 drivers showed up and maybe 20 spectators. Jump forward, and dozens of people show up at the fairgrounds to race on the short track. According to Jacob, it was difficult putting together this year’s event after the passing of Jonah, but then the support started rolling in.

“We weren’t really sure what was going on. Three years later we started a business out of it, it’s not our full-time business but we made it a business and now this being our seventh year, it’s unbelievable.” said Jacob Kletsch.

Some of the proceeds of the event will go to the Barnesville High School Kletsch Fest Trade School Scholarship.

