Sunday: Frigid A.M. Before Snow & Wind

SUNDAY: Temperatures Sunday morning drop to the teens and 20s below zero - coldest in Minnesota - with windchill values diving into the 30s and 40s below zero. Clouds increase by late morning from west to east along with light snow and wind. Snow will overspread the region with 1-3″ accumulation, highest amounts primarily in northern MN with about 1″ in Fargo/Moorhead. Wind will be out of the south gusting to 40mph at times with areas of blowing snow and low visibility. High temperatures for Sunday come later in the day/evening.

MONDAY - VALENTINE’S DAY: The day of love starts in the single digits either side of zero along with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs for the afternoon will again be in the snigle digits and low teens. Bundle up for date night!

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Back to more seasonal temperatures after Valentines day, as south and southeast wind usher in warmth on Tuesday. Temperatures in the mid 20s north to mid 30s far south Tuesday afternoon with a bit of a breeze and the chance for light snow - primarily across the northern Valley. We cool down a bit for Wednesday, with temperatures starting off in the teens above and staying fairly steady in the teens through the afternoon.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies take hold on Thursday with air remaining cold, only warming into the single digits in the afternoon before rising overnight. Another chance of more organized snow and wind is possible on Friday, with highs a bit warmer, making it to near 20 degrees in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: The weekend starts cold with morning lows near or below 0. Afternoon temps warm into the teens befor rising through the overnight hours.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Bitter cold in the morning. Partly cloudy and gusty. Chance of light snow. Low: -15. High: 11.

VALENTINE’S DAY: Sun and clouds. Low: -3. Afternoon: 10, rising late.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Light snow north Low: 15. High: 24.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 10. High: 15.

THURSDAY: Frigid morning. Mostly sunny. Low: -10. Afternoon: 1, rising late.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and wind. Low: 5. High: 28.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: -2. High: 16.

