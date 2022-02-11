West Fargo crews save dog stuck in manhole
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters took their training to a new level when they saved a dog from a 15 ft deep manhole.
Fire officials say they were called around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10 for reports of a dog that fell in the hole.
Crews performed a rope rescue and were able to save the pup, named Gigi, within minutes.
Officials say the dog was shaken but in good condition.
