West Fargo crews save dog stuck in manhole

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters took their training to a new level when they saved a dog from a 15 ft deep manhole.

Fire officials say they were called around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10 for reports of a dog that fell in the hole.

Crews performed a rope rescue and were able to save the pup, named Gigi, within minutes.

Officials say the dog was shaken but in good condition.

