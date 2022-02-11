Advertisement

Semi crash spills lumber onto the highway, sends passengers to hospital

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 11, 2022
NEAR THIEF RIVER FALLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Two people are hurt following a semi vs. pickup crash that also sent a load of lumber onto the highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10 they responded to the crash along Center St. E. and 340th Ave. SE in Pennington County, just southeast of Thief River Falls.

Authorities say the semi and pickup crashed, causing the semi to jackknife and spill its load of lumber on the the road.

Two passengers in the pickup had to be taken to the hospital in Thief River Falls for minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup and the driver of the semi were not hurt.

The crash report sys roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

