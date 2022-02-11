North Dakota man sentenced in child sex abuse case

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Sheyenne, North Dakota, man will spend decades in federal prison for aggravated sexual abuse. Gary Lee Longie, Jr., also known as “Ty”, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release.

The investigation started in December 2020 when a child told a school counselor that they had been sexually abused by a man with the first name of “Ty.” The FBI investigation revealed more than one incident with the child, who was under the age of 12, and additional incidents with the child’s siblings.

Longie pleaded guilty to Aggravated Sexual Abuse in September 2021 and was sentenced on February 11, 2022.

“The 30-year sentence assures that this defendant will never abuse another child,” said Interim US Attorney Nicholas W. Chase. “The Department of Justice and our law enforcement partners are committed to protecting children, and we will aggressively prosecute these heinous perpetrators.”

Attorney Nicholas Chase says the enhanced sentencing is due to Longie’s pattern of activity involving sexual conduct against children.

