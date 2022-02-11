Multiple people seriously injured after crashing on icy roads

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers responded to multiple crashes Friday on I-29 and & I-94 due to near white-out conditions and slippery roads. At least two crashes led to serious injuries.

Around 8:45 AM on I-29 SB near the Gardner exit, Highway Patrol says a 43-year-old Fargo man lost control of his Toyota, causing it to come to rest across both southbound lanes of I-29. The driver then got out of his vehicle. His vehicle was hit by a southbound Ford F-350, then a semi rear-ended the Toyota, pushing the vehicle into the driver. He was taken to Sanford in Fargo and is being treated for serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after, around 9:25 AM, Highway Patrol says a 48-year-old man from Hankinson was driving his Ford F-250 on I-29 NB, north of Dwight. A minor collision caused his Ford to come disabled in the left northbound lane of I-29, and it was rear ended by a GMC Yukon. The Yukon was then rear-ended by a Mazda Speed. A 38-year-old female passenger in the GMC, from Glendale, AZ, sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Breckenridge, MN Hospital. The driver of the Ford sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported by Dwight Fire to Sanford in Fargo.

Troopers would like to use this as an opportunity to remind the public to slow down, wear your seat belt and leave a safe following distances between vehicles.

Check the latest NDDOT travel maps here and MNDOT travel maps here.

