More than $26 million raised on the 15th Giving Hearts Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was another record-breaking Giving Hearts Day. The 24-hour fundraising event benefits nearly 550 charities throughout North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. Charities raised a preliminary figure of $26,204,684 from 40,701 donors – approximately $4.2 million more than in 2021.

Donors also had the opportunity to pledge to volunteer or give goods. 802 volunteerism pledges and 248 goods pledges were made.

The Giving Hearts Day Sweepstakes gave away $30,000 worth of “golden tickets”, with the $10,000 prize going to Soul Solutions Recovery Center in Fargo.

Greg McCormick of Fargo was the winner of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss. McCormick’s winning entry was the result of a donation to Make-A-Wish North Dakota. Gate City Bank also surprised Make-A-Wish North Dakota with a $15,000 gift.

New this year was the Giving Hearts Day Artist of the Year. Fargo-based painter Kate Baldock donated a 1/1 piece, which was sold for $2,025. 100% of the auction proceeds were donated to Churches United in Moorhead, which was chosen by the winning bidder.

A TikTok challenge was also a part of this year’s event. The challenge winner was BIO Girls, who was randomly chosen to win a $25,000 prize.

Unaudited figures indicate that 89,798 total donations were made. Official giving statistics and details will be released after all data is verified. Giving Hearts Day is hosted by Dakota Medical Foundation, Impact Foundation, and the Alex Stern Family Foundation.

