Advertisement

Jurassic Quest - February 10

Top morning news and weather headlines
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Travel Alerts, No Travel Advised, roads closed
Still photos from a video shared with Valley News Live of a fight at Fargo North High School on...
Multiple students involved in fight at Fargo North High School
Anthony Valdez, 26
Body found during search in Grand Forks identified as missing 26-year-old
A 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he held an 80-year-old woman in her home...
Naked man holds 80-year-old woman hostage, police say
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Semi crash spills lumber onto the highway, sends passengers to hospital

Latest News

NDT - The Science Of Profile Health Coaching - February 10
The Science Of Profile Health Coaching - February 10
NDT - Daily Motivation - February 10
Daily Motivation - February 10
Ron Thompson mugshot
Former WF teacher to spend 18 months in prison for luring minor for sex
North Dakota man sentenced in child sex abuse case