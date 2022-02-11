High Risk Sex Offender Notification

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that a registered sex offender, Bradley James Buller, is residing at 735 14 St N in Fargo. Buller was assessed as a high risk offender by the North Dakota Sex Offender Risk Assessment committee. He was convicted of Stalking in each Kidder County District Court on 02/11/2020; Ward County District Court on 9/18/2019 and in Burleigh County District Court on 05/05/2011 and 10/30/2009. He is a lifetime registrant.

