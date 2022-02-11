Advertisement

Former WF teacher to spend 18 months in prison for luring minor for sex

Ron Thompson mugshot
Ron Thompson mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A former West Fargo High School computer science teacher will spend the next 18 months behind bars after he had inappropriate conversations with who he believed was a 14-year-old Florida girl.

59-year-old Ronald Thompson was convicted by a jury in October on one felony count of luring a minor by computer.

Court documents filed today state West Fargo detectives received a tip from a Florida detective regarding Thompson on Jan. 28. The detective told WFPD he was posing as a 14-year-old girl chatting on a website called ‘E-chat.’

When Thompson contacted the teen, documents state Thompson was told the girl’s age, but Thompson still turned the conversation into a sexual one. Documents say Thompson asked the girl what she fantasized about and asked if she had ever had sex.

“May I ask why you come to this room? You like to be naughty?” Thompson wrote in one of the earlier messages in the chatroom.

Shortly into the conversation between Thompson and the undercover officer, documents say Thompson asked for the girl’s e-mail address, and moved their conversation to ‘Google Hangouts.’ Documents say once on the new online platform, the conversation became even more sexually explicit.

Court documents say Thompson talked about having oral sex with the girl, as well as described in detail how he would have sex with the teen. Thompson also sent a photo of himself to the girl.

Thompson later told the undercover investigator that he was a teacher at a high school, which prompted the officer to then forward the evidence to North Dakota investigators.

Evidence was never been found connecting Thompson to any other young teens or children at West Fargo High School, former students or any athletes which Thompson was a referee for throughout his many years in the area. Audio released in court revealed while Thompson admitted that he does like chatting online with younger girls, he was adamant that he never crossed the line with any of his students or young athletes.

“None of the students?” West Fargo Police Detective Werner said in the audio recording from Feb. 2021.

“None,” Thompson replied.

“Never tried to work anything out for a grade or anything like that?” Werner asked.

“Never,” Thompson said.

A Cass County judge sentenced Thompson to a five-year prison sentence, but will be considered for parole after 18 months. Once out, Thompson will spend five years on supervised probation.

