Fit-It-Forward gives Fargo students an opportunity to give back to those in need

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today, we spoke to a local nonprofit that gives students the chance to get experience working on real cars with real problems.

Fix-It-Forward started a partnership with Fargo South High School about three years ago.

The nonprofit gives students some of its donated vehicles to work on.

“Not only is it helping the kids get hands-on, real experience fixing the cars, but it’s also a way for them to get involved in the community and give back,” says Fix-It-Forward’s Jeremy Jensen.

And those cars are given back to people in need.

“We’ve given away 334 cars through our fix it forward ministry, and they’ve fixed dozens of cars through their program. Students have repaired those dozens of cars,” says Fix-It-Forward’s Matthew Carlson.

Fix-It-Forward works with other organizations to connect with caseworkers in the community to find candidates to give cars to.

“One of the cars we gave away this week was 332. They worked on that one. It went to a single mom who was escaping domestic abuse,” says Jensen.

They try not to make it too easy for the students either.

“We don’t want to bring it in and it just needs a brake job and have them go through the work of only fixing one thing. We try to give them something that they can have 3, 4, or 5 things they can repair so it’s worth their time,” says Carlson.

Fix-It-Forward says these students will go through fixing the cars pretty fast.

“It gives purpose to what the kids are doing. The kids are excited because they want to learn how to fix cars,” says Carlson.

After graduation this spring, these two seniors will be headed off to pursue a career in this same field

“I’m going to Chicago, Illinois UTI Lexus Toyota. He’s going to BMW for that same program,” said Fargo South seniors Jaxon Dresser and Trevor Dettling.

The nonprofit says the money raised on Giving Hearts Day will go right back into these cars which go right back into the community.

They also want to mention they accept donated cars all year long.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.