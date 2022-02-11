Fargo Food Truck Festival announces 2022 event

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Food Truck Festival has found a new home. The 2022 event is happening August 12-14 and will be at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. The 9th annual event is hoping to grow even more along with their new site partner.

“Holding our event at RRVF will afford the festival a more spacious, easily accessible location to accommodate its current growth and future expansion,” says Mike Schmitz, event organizer. “We expect to have a similar sized fleet of flavorful mobile vendors as in recent years (about 20), but foodies will appreciate more onsite entertainment and activities,” he added.

Future updates can be found on the event’s website: 701foodtrucks.com and at the Facebook event page.

A complete vendor list will be announced this summer, but several award-winning trucks have already announced their participation. Including many “Best of the Fest” champions and Food Truck theme winners from previous Bismarck, Fargo and Grand Forks Festivals. Among them, Mac Daddy’s Gourmet Mac & Cheese, Driftwood Grill, Darryl’s Brew ‘N’ Cue and Sweet Dreams Mini Donuts.

Admission is $3 and kids 10 & under are free. On-site parking will be free.

