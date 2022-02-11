Advertisement

19th Ave North Closed due to Bad Weather Conditions

Travel Alert for 19th Ave North in Fargo
Travel Alert for 19th Ave North in Fargo
By Bobby Falat
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 19th Avenue North from 18th Street to Dakota Drive is now closed due to to high winds and zero visibility.

According to the Fargo Police Department, the airport is still accessible if you drive from the west on 19th Avenue.

Stay up to date on road closures and conditions throughout the morning with Valley News Live.

