Winter activities to take advantage of in Fargo

By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Are the winter blues getting you down? The Fargo Park District has plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained throughout the year, even when the temps stay below freezing.

There are nine cross-country skiing trails around Fargo that crews work to keep groomed throughout the winter months.

The best time to hit the trails is right after a fresh snowfall, according to Dave Klundt the park district’s events and aquatics manager. Klundt said the trails get groomed within 24 hours of new snow hitting the ground.

The Edgewood Chalet offers ski and snowshoe rentals Monday through Friday from 4-8 p.m. and on the weekends from noon-8:00 p.m. Kid’s ski rentals cost $7.50, adult ski rentals cost $14. It cost $7.50 to rent snowshoes. All rentals must stay on the Edgewood trails and golf course.

There are also two sledding hills the park district maintains; Edgewood Chalet and Mickelson Sledding Hill.

