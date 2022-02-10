Advertisement

US-Canada border shut down on I-29, vehicles blocking crossing

US Canada Border Crossing
By Anna Johnson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Canadian authorities say a demonstration involving a large number of vehicles and farm equipment is blocking the Emerson Port of Entry, which is the border crossing on I-29 from Pembina, North Dakota to Emerson, Manitoba, CA.

Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) posted on social media that no traffic is getting through either northbound or southbound and the port of entry is shut down.

A Valley News Live team is on the way to the border and updates will be provided as we have them.

