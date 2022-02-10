Travel Alert issued for parts of North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Travel Alert is now in effect for parts of North Dakota following rough winter weather conditions.

The Travel Alert is in place for Grand Forks, Steele, Griggs, Nelson, Walsh and Pembina counties. As the day progresses, the alerts may be expanded to other parts of the state.

A Travel Alert means there is snow and blowing snow with slippery roads and reduced visibility.

Check the latest NDDOT travel maps here and MNDOT travel maps here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.