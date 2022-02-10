Advertisement

Multiple students involved in fight at Fargo North High School

Still photos from a video shared with Valley News Live of a fight at Fargo North High School on...
Still photos from a video shared with Valley News Live of a fight at Fargo North High School on February 9, 2022.(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public School District says they are working with law enforcement to hold students accountable after a fight at Fargo North High School on Wednesday, February 9.

Principal Travis Christensen started his note to families by saying, “This message is to inform you of an unfortunate situation that occurred at North that involved a physical altercation.”

On Wednesday morning, a fight broke out between multiple students at school between the second the third periods. Christensen says North staff and the School Resource Officer immediately responded, separated the students, and ensured other students nearby stayed safe.

“Aggressive behavior and violence are not acceptable student behavior at school and will not be tolerated at North. Administration and law enforcement are working together to hold students accountable and appropriate consequences will be issued per school policy. Please encourage your student to always uphold our guidelines for success while at school,” a statement from Principal Christensen said.

He adds that the goal is to ensure a safe environment at school and they encourage students to contact an adult if they see or hear something concerning.

