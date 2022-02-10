“I got to wake up and see this every day. Constantly in pain.”: Stabbing victim speaks out

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man says his effort to help others led to him getting stabbed last weekend.

Now he’s looking for justice as those involved still aren’t behind bars.

“I got to wake up and see this every day. Constantly in pain,” said Brandon Willis.

Willis is still recovering after being stabbed in his home.

“I felt something hit me on my side, but it didn’t really catch on to me until the second one hit,” he said.

He suffered three stab wounds and has since undergone surgery.

His friend Amanda Karel-Vela, who has been by his side since he was hospitalized, says she is heartbroken.

“I couldn’t believe it. When I come here to the hospital and just seeing him, he could have died,” she said.

On Saturday, police were called to Willis’ home in the 1400 block of Gateway Circle.

When police arrived, they found Willis suffering from his injuries.

Willis says he was lending a helping hand.

For the last six months, he’s allowed some people, he knew were down on their luck, to stay in his home.

“It’s supposed to be a family thing. It’s supposed to be a family. We were to build each other up and make each other happy,” he said.

He says the person that stabbed him was a known visitor of his roommates.

Willis and Amanda believe all of his roommates turned their back on him.

“To say that they’re his family, they are not his family. These people were monsters,” said Karel-Vela.

Willis says he is hoping justice will be served, but for now, the incident is leaving a lasting impact.

“This is stress. Not just on me, but my family, friends, my daughter, and all of my loved ones that see me in this hospital.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Willis pay for his medical bills. If you would like to donate click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.