FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are looking for your help finding a teen with special needs who is missing.

They say Nicholas “Nick” Brownlee, 16, was last seen Thursday, February 10 around 7:30 AM.

If you have information about Nick’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Fargo Police Department at 701-235-4493.

