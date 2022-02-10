Dozens march in FM area to bring awareness to homelessness

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dozens of people participated in the ‘Winter Walk’ between the city halls of Fargo and Moorhead to help bring awareness to the homelessness issues in the FM area. They also hand delivered letters to the metro area mayors to thank for them for their support.

According to the FM coalition to end homelessness, there are about 1,000 people who are homeless in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

“Solutions are long term and so we have a lot more work to do and so we’re calling for them to help,” said Cody Schuler, the executive director of the FM coalition to end homelessness. “We as a coalition think that housing is a human right and we want our mayors and our elected officials to lead from that and be guided by that principal.”

Those letters went to Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney, West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis, Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson and Dilworth Mayor Chad Olson. According to Schuler, the object of the letters and the walk itself was to bring attention to issues surrounding homelessness. It was also a call for the mayors to do more to help tackle the problem in the area.

“This is not a simple problem, but there are ways that we can work together and hope your team works with ours’s,” said Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney. “Hey let’s find some solutions and see what we can do together. Cause we can beat this. And this something we are going to try and do in our community.”

The walk was intentionally set before the start of ‘Giving Hearts Day’ to bring more awareness to their cause. The FM coalition to end homelessness is hoping that it inspires others in the community to help provide shelter, food, housing and support for those in need. One of the partners to the coalition is the housing authority in Cass County, who see that it is important to help battle this issue.

“This is a really important issue in our area. Everywhere, but especially when we have such cold weather it becomes a real issue of life and death for folks.”

For more information on the FM coalition to end homelessness, click here.

