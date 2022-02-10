RV starts on fire outside of south Fargo house

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple fire crews were called to a report of a fire in south Fargo. The call came in just after 1:00 p.m. to 1610 13 1/2 Street South.

Firefighters arriving on scene found an RV in the driveway on fire. They say the home has been vacant for years, but someone started the RV and about ten minutes later, realized it was on fire.

Battalion Chief Joe Mangin says because the siding on the house is metal, damage isn’t as bad as it could have been.

No word yet on the extent of damages.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.