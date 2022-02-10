Body found during search in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department discovered a body while conducting a missing persons search on Thursday, February 10.

Police say the body was found around in an alley 12:15 p.m. in the 10 Block of North 3rd Street. The person has not yet been identified.

Grand Forks Police say they were conducting a search for 26-year-old Anthony Valdez, who was last seen leaving Level 10 nightclub on North 3rd Street around 1:30 a.m. on February 6.

Police could not confirm whether the unattended death is connected to the Valdez case, and also would not confirm whether the search for Valdez is still active.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.