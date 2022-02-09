Advertisement

School Bus Driver Shot In Minneapolis; 3 Students Were On Board At The Time

School Bus Driver Shot In Minneapolis; 3 Students Were On Board At The Time
School Bus Driver Shot In Minneapolis; 3 Students Were On Board At The Time(CBS)
By WCCO
Feb. 9, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A school bus driver was shot Wednesday in north Minneapolis, and authorities say three students were on the bus at the time.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of 37th and Girard avenues, in the city’s Camden neighborhood.

Officers found the driver was shot in the head, although his injury did not appear to be life-threatening. Officers aided the driver until paramedics arrived and drove him to a local hospital.

Three children, all under the age of 10, were on the bus at the time of the shooting, police say. None of the children were hurt, and officers dropped them off at their homes.

Investigators are searching for suspects. So far, no arrests have been made.

