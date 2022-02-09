Records: MN National Guard recruiter charged for sexually assaulting high school student

ROSEAU, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A warrant is out for a member of the Minnesota Army National Guard after court documents say he sexually assaulted a high school student in his hotel room back in 2019.

36-year-old Army Sgt. Ryan Rivers is charged in Roseau County Court with two felony counts of fourth-degree sexual conduct in a position of authority. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Court documents say the 17-year-old victim enlisted in the National Guard in December 2018, but met Rivers at her high school prior to that. The victim told investigators of two awkward encounters with Rivers including a sexual joke he told her and telling her that she might be overweight and not meet “requirements.” Documents also say Rivers later told the victim on Snapchat that he wished she had taken her pants and shirt off when he measured her and that he wanted to do “stuff” when they were in the car together but he didn’t think it would have been the right time.

In 2019, documents say Rivers asked the victim to meet with him and a prospective recruit. After, the victim says Rivers asked her to go to his Roseau hotel with him. The victim stated at the hotel, she was laying on the bed, Rivers was next to her and they were watching a movie when she claims RIvers began to kiss her and grope her. Documents say Rivers tried to remove her bra, but she would not let him.

In a statement to Valley News Live Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota National Guard said:

“We can confirm Army Sgt. Ryan Rivers is a member of the Minnesota National Guard. He joined the active duty Army on July 17, 2003 and later joined the Guard in 2016. He served in an active duty status as a National Guard recruiter in Bemidji, Minn., and held the rank of Staff Sgt. When the battalion leadership was notified of the allegations, he was reassigned to the Northeast Minneapolis-based Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s headquarters in a position without contact with recruits. He reverted to a part time status on April 30, 2019. The Soldier’s actions were reported to civilian law enforcement where he was charged. We are continuing to monitor his civilian case and will take appropriate action as required. No further information is releasable at this time.”

Charges were initially brought against Rivers at the beginning of this year. Records show Rivers failed to appear for a hearing on Feb. 7, and a warrant has since been issued for his arrest.

