“Night in the Cold” helps raise awareness for homelessness

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials at Fargo’s New Life Center Men’s Shelter are bringing awareness to homelessness by spending a night outdoors.

Managers spent the night of Tuesday, Feb. 8 into Wednesday, Feb. 9 out in the cold.

Officials say on any given night in the Fargo-Moorhead area hundreds of people are without necessities like food, shelter, and clothing.

When temperatures drop below zero, people sleeping outside, in a car or other un-habitable places fear how they will survive.

The New Life Shelter is among hundreds of non-profits that will be looking for financial help tomorrow during “Giving Hearts Day” a one-day push for donations,

Contributions to The New Life Center will provide life-saving care like food, shelter, clothing, and addiction recovery to people experiencing homelessness.

