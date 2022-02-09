“Night in the Cold” helps raise awareness for homelessness
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials at Fargo’s New Life Center Men’s Shelter are bringing awareness to homelessness by spending a night outdoors.
Managers spent the night of Tuesday, Feb. 8 into Wednesday, Feb. 9 out in the cold.
Officials say on any given night in the Fargo-Moorhead area hundreds of people are without necessities like food, shelter, and clothing.
When temperatures drop below zero, people sleeping outside, in a car or other un-habitable places fear how they will survive.
The New Life Shelter is among hundreds of non-profits that will be looking for financial help tomorrow during “Giving Hearts Day” a one-day push for donations,
Contributions to The New Life Center will provide life-saving care like food, shelter, clothing, and addiction recovery to people experiencing homelessness.
