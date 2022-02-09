Advertisement

“Night in the Cold” helps raise awareness for homelessness

By Bobby Falat and Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials at Fargo’s New Life Center Men’s Shelter are bringing awareness to homelessness by spending a night outdoors.

Managers spent the night of Tuesday, Feb. 8 into Wednesday, Feb. 9 out in the cold.

Officials say on any given night in the Fargo-Moorhead area hundreds of people are without necessities like food, shelter, and clothing.

When temperatures drop below zero, people sleeping outside, in a car or other un-habitable places fear how they will survive.

The New Life Shelter is among hundreds of non-profits that will be looking for financial help tomorrow during “Giving Hearts Day” a one-day push for donations,

Contributions to The New Life Center will provide life-saving care like food, shelter, clothing, and addiction recovery to people experiencing homelessness.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Valdez, 26
Police actively searching for missing Grand Forks man
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Jamestown mayor says his accuser needs to be held accountable “to the full extent of the law.”
Large police presence at gas station on University Drive
Update: One arrested in terrorizing incident at Fargo gas station
https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/timhagerott/journal
Driver admits to looking at cell phone prior to fatal crash on I-94
Gladys Weiler and Logan Wilson
Meet the Super Bowl grandmother who lives in North Dakota

Latest News

10:00PM News February 8 - Part 2
10:00PM News February 8 - Part 2
School districts in the valley are facing a substitute teacher shortage.
How the scarcity of substitute teachers impacts local classrooms
News - “Night in the Cold” helps raise awareness for homelessness
News - “Night in the Cold” helps raise awareness for homelessness
News - How the scarcity of substitute teachers impacts local classrooms
News - How the scarcity of substitute teachers impacts local classrooms