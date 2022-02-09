ND research lab responds to allegations of animal neglect

MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A national research watchdog is calling for staff firings and a federal investigation at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory (NGPRL) in Mandan, claiming the facility was negligent to some animals.

SAEN is a national watchdog nonprofit that investigates animal abuse and illegal activities at U.S. research facilities. They say, Freedom of Information Act requests (FOIA) found reports of multiple animal deaths at NGPRL, including those where cows were denied veterinary care.

One cow found “starting to bloat” was repositioned and misted. SAEN says the NGPRL attending veterinarian was not contacted until the next day, when the cow was already dead.

Several animals were found dead. The cause of death for one cow was a lightning strike. A cause of death for a calf was determined without performing a post mortem, SAEN claims. Ag oat was also found dead caught in a tree.

SAEN has contacted NGPRL’s Administrative Officer, Jeremy Will, calling for the termination of all staff connected to these incidents.

“These animal deaths are clear examples of unnecessary fatalities involving NGPRL staff negligence. The attending veterinarian is apparently not contacted even when animals are seriously ill, or dying. Animals are often simply found dead,” said SAEN Co-Founder Michael A. Budkie, A.H.T., said in the letter.

SAEN has also contacted Dr. Robert Gibbens, Director, Animal Welfare Operations, USDA/APHIS/AC, and is calling for a full federal investigation.

Valley News Live reached out to NGPRL for comment. The following response was received by a USDA spokesperson:

All USDA Agricultural Research Service facilities and employees, including the Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory in Mandan, ND, adhere to strict guidelines and safety standards under the Animal Welfare Act. The incidents cited in the SAEN letter did occur. Although we are deeply saddened by the unfortunate loss of these animals, the incidents were not attributed to abuse or neglect. The facility closely works with veterinarians to strengthen animal safety processes after incidents occur. The Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory is annually inspected by the USDA Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and provides comprehensive care to all livestock to ensure overall health and wellbeing. In addition, the facility voluntarily provides industry-based animal care inspections, proactively reports incidents to the appropriate regulatory agencies, and regularly reviews its operational practices to continuously improve animal care to avoid injury and losses to our livestock.

