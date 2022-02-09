ND research lab responds to allegations of animal neglect
MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A national research watchdog is calling for staff firings and a federal investigation at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory (NGPRL) in Mandan, claiming the facility was negligent to some animals.
SAEN is a national watchdog nonprofit that investigates animal abuse and illegal activities at U.S. research facilities. They say, Freedom of Information Act requests (FOIA) found reports of multiple animal deaths at NGPRL, including those where cows were denied veterinary care.
One cow found “starting to bloat” was repositioned and misted. SAEN says the NGPRL attending veterinarian was not contacted until the next day, when the cow was already dead.
Several animals were found dead. The cause of death for one cow was a lightning strike. A cause of death for a calf was determined without performing a post mortem, SAEN claims. Ag oat was also found dead caught in a tree.
SAEN has contacted NGPRL’s Administrative Officer, Jeremy Will, calling for the termination of all staff connected to these incidents.
“These animal deaths are clear examples of unnecessary fatalities involving NGPRL staff negligence. The attending veterinarian is apparently not contacted even when animals are seriously ill, or dying. Animals are often simply found dead,” said SAEN Co-Founder Michael A. Budkie, A.H.T., said in the letter.
SAEN has also contacted Dr. Robert Gibbens, Director, Animal Welfare Operations, USDA/APHIS/AC, and is calling for a full federal investigation.
Valley News Live reached out to NGPRL for comment. The following response was received by a USDA spokesperson:
