Advertisement

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake to return, along with official color code

The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is heading back to McDonald's in a...
The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is heading back to McDonald's in a couple of weeks.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s almost that time of year again. The Shamrock Shake is almost here.

McDonald’s will start selling its minty Saint Patrick’s Day-themed milkshake on Feb. 21.

The sweet treat has been a fan favorite since it debuted more than 50 years ago in 1970.

McDonald’s is also bringing back the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry it first introduced in 2020.

If just getting a Shamrock Shake isn’t enough for you, the fast-food giant also released the official color code for the unmistakable green hue of its shake.

It’s #cbf2ac.

Now you can get your fingernails pained Shamrock green or get your local hardware store to mix up a gallon of Shamrock paint for you.

As for how they get the milkshake that color, you probably don’t want to know.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Valdez, 26
Police actively searching for missing Grand Forks man
Large police presence at gas station on University Drive
Update: One arrested in terrorizing incident at Fargo gas station
Gladys Weiler and Logan Wilson
Meet the Super Bowl grandmother who lives in North Dakota
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Jamestown mayor says his accuser needs to be held accountable “to the full extent of the law.”
https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/timhagerott/journal
Driver admits to looking at cell phone prior to fatal crash on I-94

Latest News

Some students staged a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at school last week.
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
1 juror dismissed from federal trial in George Floyd killing
The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
As state mask rules taper, pressure shifts to school leaders
FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm