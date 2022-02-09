Man laying on road hit by plow truck

Callaway Township, Becker County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man who was laying on the road was hit by a plow truck in Becker County.

It happened at around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 9, near the intersection of Somdahl Road on County Highway 21. The Sheriff’s Office says the road was snow and ice covered at the time, with strong winds blowing and occasional snow.

Emergency crews found 39-year-old Matthew Joel Larson unconscious but had no obvious signs of trauma. The driver of the plow truck administered first aid until other emergency personnel arrived. Larson was taken to Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Authorities did not state why he was laying in the road at the time of the incident.

