How the scarcity of substitute teachers impacts local classrooms

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a tumultuous year for school districts in the Red River Valley. Schools have faced controversial decisions on masking, safety concerns, and staffing shortages that have forced districts to crunch classrooms together.

On average, Fargo Public Schools have 70 substitute teachers every day. Officials said the district needs anywhere from 80 to 100 substitutes per day.

West Fargo schools officials said they average 77 substitute teachers on a daily basis, with an average of 145 teachers are absent every day. Officials did point out the 145 teacher absences includes teaching positions that don’t require a substitute like counselors, deans, and library media specialist.

Moorhead schools have a similar story. Officials said the district averages 44 substitutes every day, but they need on average 100 on a daily basis.

When there isn’t enough staff to cover all of the classrooms, the three districts are having to stretch resources to get through the day.

West Fargo officials said it’s been a team effort this year. Some teachers will substitute for classes during their prep period, and administrations are also stepping in to cover a class. As a last resort officials said students are split up and sent to other classrooms in their grade.

Both Fargo and Moorhead schools are combining classrooms together. In Fargo, it happens mostly at the elementary level.

