Advertisement

Horse dies falling through ice on MN swamp

When crews arrived, the horse's head was above water, struggling to stay alive.
When crews arrived, the horse's head was above water, struggling to stay alive.(Isanti, MN Fire Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISANTI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One horse is dead and another is recovering after falling through the ice on a Minnesota swamp.

The Isanti Fire District says it was called to the swamp in Bradford township around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8 for reports of two horses that fell through the ice.

Authorities say sometime overnight the horses got out of their fence and went to the water, falling through the ice.

When crews arrived, the horses were in five feet of water with an air temperature of 15 degrees.

Crews worked to get both horses out of the water, but one did not survive.

Isanti is a town of about 5,000 people just north of the Twin Cities.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Valdez, 26
Police actively searching for missing Grand Forks man
Large police presence at gas station on University Drive
Update: One arrested in terrorizing incident at Fargo gas station
Gladys Weiler and Logan Wilson
Meet the Super Bowl grandmother who lives in North Dakota
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Jamestown mayor says his accuser needs to be held accountable “to the full extent of the law.”
https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/timhagerott/journal
Driver admits to looking at cell phone prior to fatal crash on I-94

Latest News

The Clubhouse Indoor Golf located in Moorhead, Minnesota.
The Clubhouse Indoor Golf opens in Moorhead
File graphic of an ambulance.
Authorities investigating fatal accident at 3M plant in Alexandria
Valley Today Weather - February 9
Valley Today Weather - February 9
Amy Anderson, Fargo Public Schools 2022 Teacher of the Year
Amy Anderson named FPS Teacher of the Year