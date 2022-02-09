Hope & Coffee Opening At Soul Solutions Recovery Center - February 9

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hope and Coffee is a non-profit coffee shop opening in Fargo. It’s part of the Soul Solutions Recovery Center.

Organizers say the goal is to reduce stigma and promote recovery with a physical symbol of hope in the community. The space will also include a pottery studio to give people a creative outlet. Community members can purchase the hand-made coffee cups to support the mission of Hope and Coffee.

Clinical Director Patti Senn tells us, one of their mottos is: “Recovery is for Everyone”.

“I firmly believe everyone is recovering from something, so to speak, so we really want to give everyone a unique pathway to their recovery and that’s really why we feel so strongly about opening the Hope and Coffee Recovery Center,” Senn said.

The coffee shop is meant to be a comfortable place for people to connect, a possibly meet others who are also navigating their recovery journey.

“We want to open this up to our entire community and have them support us and really give people and avenue to find their recovery journey,” Senn explains.

The soft grand opening of Hope and Coffee is Thursday, February 10 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Soul Solutions Recovery Center. They are offering free coffee and a sneak peek at the new coffee shop.

Soul Solutions is located at 1801 38th Street South in Fargo.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.