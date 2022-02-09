Fargo Police searching for missing woman

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a woman who hasn’t been heard from in almost two months, according to her family members.

40-year-old Sara Zahn was reported missing on Wednesday, Feb. 9, but family members tell Valley News Live no one has heard from or seen Zahn since December 10, 2021.

If you have information on Zahn’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call Fargo Police immediately at 701-235-4493.

