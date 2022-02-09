Advertisement

Drew Wrigley sworn in as ND’s 30th Attorney General

Drew Wrigley
Drew Wrigley(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Drew Wrigley was sworn in as Bismarck’s next attorney general Wednesday.

Wrigley was appointed by Governor Doug Burgum to serve out the rest of Wayne Stenehjem’s term, which wraps up at the end of this year. When Stenehjem announced his retirement in December, Wrigley announced soon after he’d run for the office this year. He’s the only person who declared his candidacy for the position. He says he’s excited to begin work with the staff at the A.G.’s office.

“What a privilege. What a privilege I see this as, joining them, and working with them, on behalf of the people of North Dakota,” said Drew Wrigley.

Wrigley is a Republican who was appointed as U.S. attorney twice by Presidents Bush and Trump. He also served as lieutenant governor under former Governor Jack Dalrymple. As attorney general, Wrigley will be the state’s top law enforcement officer, among other duties. He oversees 253 full-time employees.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Greywind
Update: One arrested in terrorizing incident at Fargo gas station
Anthony Valdez, 26
Police actively searching for missing Grand Forks man
Gladys Weiler and Logan Wilson
Meet the Super Bowl grandmother who lives in North Dakota
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Jamestown mayor says his accuser needs to be held accountable “to the full extent of the law.”
https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/timhagerott/journal
Driver admits to looking at cell phone prior to fatal crash on I-94

Latest News

School Bus Driver Shot In Minneapolis; 3 Students Were On Board At The Time
School Bus Driver Shot In Minneapolis; 3 Students Were On Board At The Time
Police lights
Records: MN National Guard recruiter charged for sexually assaulting high school student
Hope and Coffee at Soul Solutions Recovery Center in Fargo.
Hope and Coffee opening at Soul Solutions Recovery Center
Sara Zahn
Fargo Police searching for missing woman
Police Lights
Man laying on road hit by plow truck