Advertisement

Daily Motivation - February 9

Top morning news and weather headlines
By David Spofford
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Greywind
Update: One arrested in terrorizing incident at Fargo gas station
Anthony Valdez, 26
Police actively searching for missing Grand Forks man
Gladys Weiler and Logan Wilson
Meet the Super Bowl grandmother who lives in North Dakota
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Jamestown mayor says his accuser needs to be held accountable “to the full extent of the law.”
https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/timhagerott/journal
Driver admits to looking at cell phone prior to fatal crash on I-94

Latest News

School Bus Driver Shot In Minneapolis; 3 Students Were On Board At The Time
School Bus Driver Shot In Minneapolis; 3 Students Were On Board At The Time
Police lights
Records: MN National Guard recruiter charged for sexually assaulting high school student
Hope and Coffee at Soul Solutions Recovery Center in Fargo.
Hope and Coffee opening at Soul Solutions Recovery Center
Sara Zahn
Fargo Police searching for missing woman
NDT - Top Talkers - February 9
Top Talkers - February 9