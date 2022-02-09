Colder Wednesday with northwest winds & Slick Roads

WEDNESDAY: An inch or so of snow is likely for many in northwest Minnesota for the Wednesday morning commute. The wind will be gusty at times over 30 mph out of the northwest. This could pose some inconveniences and slick spots for our morning and evening drives. Wednesday starts with a few flurries or light snow showers lingering into midday and temperatures in the 20s. Temperatures fall steadily into the teens by mid-afternoon with blustery winds.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist for Thursday, along with the best chance of the week for snow/rain/mix and gusty winds with mild temperatures. Thursday morning temps start off in the single digits and warm up into the 30s and possible low 40s by the afternoon. Travel may be tricky at times with the wind and mixed showers. Some more light snowfall is possible early Friday, with temperatures falling from the 20s in the morning to the low teens and single digits by afternoon.

THE WEEKEND: The Clipper train is looking to come to an end for the weekend. However, our warm temperatures go along with it. Lows Saturday morning fall to the teens below zero and highs only warm into the teens above with breezy conditions. Sunday looks a bit warmer with morning lows in the teens above and highs in the low to mid 20s. Sunday also holds a slight chance for light snow, mainly early.

MONDAY - VALENTINE’S DAY: The day of love starts in the single digits either side of zero along with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs for the afternoon will again be in the upper teens to low 20s. Overall, a comfortable day/evening for those Valentine’s Day plans!

TUESDAY: Back to lovely weather after Valentines day, as south and southeast wind usher in warmth with a chance of light showers, possibly mixed as rain/snow at times. Temperatures in the mid 20s north to mid 30s far south.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of morning flurries. Falling temperatures. Morning High 24, falling to 18 by mid-afternoon.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Chance of snow/rain/mix. Low: 5. High: 40.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of light snow early. Breezy. Morning High 23, falling to 11 by afternoon.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Rising temperatures. Low: -13. High: 10.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. Chance of light snow early. Low: 13. High: 24.

VALENTINE’S DAY: Partly cloudy with near-seasonal temperatures. Breezy. Low: 0. High: 21.

TUESDAY: Clouds with light snow chance. Low: 21. High: 33.

