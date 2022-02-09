The Clubhouse Indoor Golf opens in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new indoor golf lounge recently opened in south Moorhead. The Clubhouse is right off of Interstate-94 at the corner of 8th Street and 30th Avenue South.

They have five golf simulators where groups or individuals can schedule a tee time. You don’t have to own clubs, the facility will provide golf clubs. Co-owner Jason Ennen says one person can golf eight or nine holes in about an hour and 15 minutes.

You can purchase a membership or just stop in for a round of golf. They recommend scheduling a tee time in advance.

Gift cards are also available. To learn more or to schedule a tee time, call 218-477-3300, email info@theclubhousefm.com or visit their website.

