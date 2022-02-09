Advertisement

CCHS moves on without top child protections leaders after retirements

Cass County Health Services
Cass County Health Services(Valley News Live)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three Cass County child protection leaders have stepped down following an internal investigation that revealed they created a toxic work environment.

Linda Dorff, the division’s manager for family services, and social worker supervisors Rick Van Camp and Tamara Anderson willingly retired as they were under investigation.

It’s been about two months since they all were placed on administrative leave and county administrator Robert Wilson says the goal of serving the community needs has not changed.

The investigation revealed Van Camp used unprofessional language and then mocked another employee for crying.

Grievances filed said Dorff and Anderson encouraged him.

County Administrator Robert Wilson says the investigation is now closed since all three have vacated their positions.

Wilson says the group has been able to effectively manage the workload without any impact to those they serve.

“I am fully confident that leadership, in great partnership with the department of human services, our new director, our new zone board members, that people are committed to doing that. I know that is going to be the result going forward,” said

These aren’t the only county employees to be in hot water recently.

In mid-January, Economic Assistance Manager Sidney Schock was been placed on paid administrative leave due to a grievance filed against him.

That investigation is ongoing.

