Another Cass County prosecutor announces run for state’s attorney

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another Cass County prosecutor has declared she is running for the lead role in the Cass County State’s Attorney’s office.

Kim Hegvik, has worked as a prosecutor in the office for over 15 years and is currently the leader for the economic crimes unit and traffic team.

If elected, she would replace Birch Burdick, as he has announced he will not seek re-election. Burdick’s term expires in December.

In a new release, Hegvik says during her time, she has focused both on holding those who commit crimes accountable and on addressing the root causes of criminal behavior. Hegvik says her vision for the office includes incarcerating those who are a danger to the public and using alternatives to incarceration, including mental health and addiction treatment, community supervision programs, and problem-solving courts like drug court, for individuals who are not a public safety risk.

“I believe in a smart on crime approach that saves taxpayer dollars by reserving costly jail space for truly dangerous offenders, and implementing alternatives to incarceration that are proven to reduce the risk of offenders committing new crimes,” she said.

Hegvik is the second to announce a bid for the state’s attorney spot, as current prosecutor and leader for the personal crimes division, Ryan Younggren has already announced his intention to run.

You can learn more about Kim Hegvik and her campaign for Cass County State’s Attorney: kim4casscounty.com

