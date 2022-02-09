Amy Anderson named FPS Teacher of the Year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Amy Anderson, an Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) Teacher at Longfellow and Early Childhood Literacy Partner at Agassiz, has been named the Fargo Public Schools 2022 Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi and ECSE Administrator Donna Johnson surprised her with the announcement at a staff meeting at Agassiz on Tuesday.

Anderson has worked within Fargo Public Schools for 22 years, accounting for nearly all of her post-collegiate professional experience. She started with the District as an ECSE teacher at Hawthorne Elementary School in 2000. She worked at Hawthorne for two years from 2000-02 before moving with the ECSE program to Bennett Elementary School for the 2002-03 school year. She worked at Bennett from 2002-06. Anderson was then an ECSE Teacher at Eagles Education Center from 2006-13. She began working in ECSE at Agassiz in 2013 when the ECSE program relocated to Agassiz. Since 2020, Anderson has split her time as an ECSE Teacher at Longfellow and an Early Childhood Literacy Partner at Agassiz.

In her current roles, Anderson provides special education services to children ages 3-5 with a variety of special needs. She also works side-by-side with FPS Early Childhood Educators in the ECSE and Evenstart Family Literacy Programs as a coach and mentor to increase overall school readiness and literacy skills in the District’s youngest learners.

“Anderson’s selection as Teacher of the Year is reflective of the enthusiastic testimonials of her unceasing persistence and dedication to ensuring that each student receives the instruction and care they require to find the success they deserve,” the district said on Tuesday. “She is described as understanding of the needs of her students, able to identify how to help each individual in the exact way that will be most beneficial for them. She is described as being a leader, innovator and role model for her peers. By helping her fellow teachers to learn and grow, her impact on students reaches beyond just those students she works with firsthand.”

As an ECSE Teacher, Anderson works to build solid foundational skills in students, including self-regulation, functional communication, independence, imagination, and the ability to be part of a group. Anderson specializes in differentiation and can work in a preschool class with a wide variety of needs and ensure each child receives the appropriate instruction to meet those needs.

As a Peer Literacy Partner, Anderson works to systematically coach other teachers on how to provide the most effective early childhood instruction possible. The District’s early childhood educators welcome Anderson into their classrooms and trust her to help them progress. She sets goals for herself and the ECSE and Evenstart staff then helps the staff reach their goals by modeling instruction, coteaching, suggesting resources, providing feedback, and collecting and analyzing data.

Anderson graduated Cum Laude from then-Moorhead State University in 1999 with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Special Education and Early Childhood Education. She received a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Special Education from Minnesota State University-Moorhead in 2007.

Anderson follows Carl Ben Eielson Middle School Literacy Partner Jessica Magnuson as the District’s recipient of the Teacher of the Year honor. Her name will now be considered for the Cass County Teacher of the Year Award. The Cass County Teacher of the Year is then forwarded to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction as a candidate for the North Dakota Teacher of the Year award.

The Fargo Public Schools Teacher of the Year award has been presented within the District since 1957. The honor is an award regularly bestowed as part of the District’s annual Staff Recognition Program. The District also annually recognizes a Support Staff of the Year and an Administrator of the Year as part of this recognition program.

