West Fargo Officer back on full duty after suffering heart attack

29-year-old Tim Brown suffered a heart attack on duty on Oct. 31, 2021
29-year-old Tim Brown suffered a heart attack on duty on Oct. 31, 2021
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Monday, February 7, was Officer Tim Brown’s first night back on full duty with the West Fargo Police Department.

The department welcomed him back and posted on Facebook, “His journey has been nothing short of miraculous and we are so happy to have him back in uniform. The West Fargo Police Department would like to thank all of the first responders and the community for their support throughout Officer Brown’s recovery.”

The 29-year-old collapsed on the job after suffering a heart attack while booking two women into the Cass County Jail on Halloween night, October 31, 2021. He was then moved to a hospital in Nebraska to recover. About a month later, Brown was able to finish his recovery back home.

The first responders who helped Brown after he collapsed were recently honored at the Fargo Force Hometown Heroes Night, where Brown dropped the puck before the hockey game.

