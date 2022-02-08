Valley News Live responds to attack by Jamestown mayor

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Mayor Dwaine Heinrich is doubling down on his attack on local journalists.

Last week, we detailed sexual assault allegations against the mayor. A woman claims he touched her inappropriately at a bar.

At tonight’s city council meeting in Jamestown-- Mayor Heinrich attacked Valley News Live in a profane, 10 minute rant.

In one part, the 73-year-old calls on people to act, and mail our newsroom his obituary along with a copy of our report and a note that says “sleep well tonight, you sleazy bastards.”

Heinrich goes on to ask the state crime bureau, which is currently investigting the sexual assault claims against him, to hold his accuser accountable “to the full extent of the law.”

“Reprisal of this kind against an elected official is, I understand, a crime in North Dakota,” he says.

Mayor Heinrich added that organizations should take responsibility to check the validity of accusations, such as the one made against him.

Valley News Live was the first, but certainly not the only news outlet to report the allegations against Heinrich.

We at Valley News Live do not take sexual assault lightly. We received claims of sexual assault from a whistleblower, and we went to work.

We immediately checked to see if an investigation had been opened. that was confirmed by the state’s highest investigative bureau, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

We also immediately reached out to the mayor and broadcast his statement, which generally lined up with what the whistleblower reported.

We have put a request in to get the video of what happened inside the bar that night, but that request cannot be granted until the investigation is closed. Once it’s released, we will broadcast it for everyone to see what exactly happened that night.

Stick with Valley News Live as we work to uncover the truth.

